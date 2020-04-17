|
June T. Garloff
Palmyra - June T. Garloff, 93, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Londonderry Village.
She was the wife of the late Gordon J. Garloff who died in 1988.
Born in Jackson Twp., PA on June 7, 1926, she was daughter of the late Ernest H. and Anna M. (Smaltz) Trautman.
A 1945 graduate of Lebanon High School, June worshipped in the Protestant faith and was an avid knitter.
She retired after 40 years, as a secretary for the United Way of Lebanon County.
June is survived by a daughter, Jill, wife of Scott Day, of Newberry, FL; son, Glenn Garloff, of Hershey, PA; grandsons, Ryan Day husband of Diane and Cody Day husband of Dova; great grandchildren, Lincoln, Lilah, & Brady Day; sisters, Betty Bartal, Romaine Carbutt, Karen, wife of Ed Bennett, & Marlene, wife of Tony Carpenter; brothers, Robert H. Trautman, husband of Janet, & Terry H. Trautman, husband of Linda, several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter in law, Connie Garloff.
Services are private.
Arrangements were entrusted to Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund of Lebanon Valley Brethren Home, 1200 Grubb Road, Palmyra, PA 17078.
GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020