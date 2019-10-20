|
Junior M. Waybright
Lebanon - Junior M. Waybright, 97, of Elmcroft and formerly of Palmyra passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019.
Born February 23, 1922 in Cherry Grove, West Virginia, he was a son of the late Mike and Fannie Waybright and the widower of Jean G. (Stehman) Waybright since January 2015.
A retired cabinet maker from Milton Hershey School, he was a member of Palmyra Church of the Brethren, Free and Accepted Masons, founding member of Quittapahilla Rod and Gun Club and U. S. Army veteran of World War II. Junior enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.
Surviving are his son Frederick E., husband of Cindy Waybright of Lebanon; two grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Friday, October 25, 2019 at Gravel Hill Cemetery, 54 Gravel Hill Road, Palmyra.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lebanon Rescue Mission, 1223 Bittner Blvd, Lebanon, PA 17046.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019