Karen L. Hoke
Jonestown - Karen L. Hoke 74, of Jonestown, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of the late Kenneth W. Hoke.
Born in Lebanon on July 3, 1945, she was the daughter of Mary Jane Nace Bissonnette of Lebanon and the late Roland Bissonnette. Karen retired from the Hershey-Palmyra Plant where she was a packer. She was a member of the Jonestown American Legion, was an avid animal lover and especially loved spending time with her great grandson Draven.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son Kenneth Hoke, Jr., and his companion Crystal Hoy of Lebanon; daughter Kim M. Derr of Jonestown; grandchildren Christi Graham, Bradley and Alyssa Hoke; great grandson Draven; her companion Ira L. Fisher, Jr., and his daughters Renita Service of Myerstown, Reanna Brunner of Tarboro, NC and Rebecca Nale of Hershey; brother Terry Bissonnette; and sisters Faye, Carol, Brenda and Deb.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Grand View Memorial Park, N. Annville Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the www.stjude.org, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or to www.aspca.org.
Jonestown - Karen L. Hoke 74, of Jonestown, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of the late Kenneth W. Hoke.
Born in Lebanon on July 3, 1945, she was the daughter of Mary Jane Nace Bissonnette of Lebanon and the late Roland Bissonnette. Karen retired from the Hershey-Palmyra Plant where she was a packer. She was a member of the Jonestown American Legion, was an avid animal lover and especially loved spending time with her great grandson Draven.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son Kenneth Hoke, Jr., and his companion Crystal Hoy of Lebanon; daughter Kim M. Derr of Jonestown; grandchildren Christi Graham, Bradley and Alyssa Hoke; great grandson Draven; her companion Ira L. Fisher, Jr., and his daughters Renita Service of Myerstown, Reanna Brunner of Tarboro, NC and Rebecca Nale of Hershey; brother Terry Bissonnette; and sisters Faye, Carol, Brenda and Deb.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Grand View Memorial Park, N. Annville Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the www.stjude.org, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or to www.aspca.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.