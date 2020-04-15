Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Vragovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen L. Vragovich


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen L. Vragovich Obituary
Karen L. Vragovich

Lebanon - Karen L. Vragovich, 62, of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at her residence. She was the wife of Gary L. Vragovich. They would have celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in September.

Born in Lebanon on November 28, 1957, she was the daughter of Junior Rexrode of Annville and the late Edith (Miller) Rexrode.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her family.

Funeral services will private.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -