Karen L. Vragovich
Lebanon - Karen L. Vragovich, 62, of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at her residence. She was the wife of Gary L. Vragovich. They would have celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in September.
Born in Lebanon on November 28, 1957, she was the daughter of Junior Rexrode of Annville and the late Edith (Miller) Rexrode.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her family.
Funeral services will private.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020