1/
Karen S. "Susie" Bender
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen S. "Susie" Bender

Lebanon - Karen S. "Susie" Bender, 66, of Lebanon died unexpectedly on August 30, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of Thomas R. Bender with whom she shared 48 years of marriage.

Born in Lebanon on October 2, 1953, she was the daughter of the late John and Alma Meyer.

Susie was a homemaker and a 1971 graduate of Lebanon High School.

Surviving in addition to her husband is a son, Thomas R. Bender, Jr. and wife Tina of Palmyra, grandchildren, Sareese Reifsnyder and Jacob Bender, two brothers, Randy Meyer and wife Jeanine of Lebanon, John Meyer and wife Pam of Lebanon, and a sister Linda Meyer of Lebanon. She was preceded in death by a brother Kenneth Meyer and a sister Romaine Hernley.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067 in her memory.

Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville is in charge of arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved