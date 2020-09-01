Karen S. "Susie" BenderLebanon - Karen S. "Susie" Bender, 66, of Lebanon died unexpectedly on August 30, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of Thomas R. Bender with whom she shared 48 years of marriage.Born in Lebanon on October 2, 1953, she was the daughter of the late John and Alma Meyer.Susie was a homemaker and a 1971 graduate of Lebanon High School.Surviving in addition to her husband is a son, Thomas R. Bender, Jr. and wife Tina of Palmyra, grandchildren, Sareese Reifsnyder and Jacob Bender, two brothers, Randy Meyer and wife Jeanine of Lebanon, John Meyer and wife Pam of Lebanon, and a sister Linda Meyer of Lebanon. She was preceded in death by a brother Kenneth Meyer and a sister Romaine Hernley.Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067 in her memory.Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville is in charge of arrangements.