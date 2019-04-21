|
|
Karl E. Myrick
Cleona - Karl E. Myrick, 57, died on April 12, 2019 at his home. He was born on April 29, 1961 to Harry E. Myrick, Sr. and Esther P. Myrick nee Blimline in Reading.
He enjoyed car races, fixing things and collecting Betty Boop items. He was very generous and always giving things away.
He graduated from Dauphin County Technical School in 1979 studying electronics. Karl joined the Air Force after school, serving in Korea, Germany and stateside, and retired honorably after 20 years. After retirement he attended HACC where he earned an Associates Degree in Computer Technology.
Surviving are brother, Harry E. "Ed" Myrick, Jr.; sisters: Lori L. spouse of Mark Manley and Debra spouse of Lawrence Gesler.
Memorial Service will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery Annville on Tuesday April 30th, 2:30pm with full military honors following the service.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019