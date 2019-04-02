|
|
Karl F. Messerschmidt
Myerstown - Karl F. Messerschmidt, 46, of Myerstown, PA passed away in March 2019. He was born October 29, 1972 in Hershey, PA. Karl graduated from Eastern Lebanon County High School (ELCO), Myerstown, in 1990 and received an Associate of Applied Science in Electronics Technology degree from Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport, in 1993. Karl's employment spanned the electronics, communications and computer fields.
Karl was an avid amateur radio (HAM) operator since 1987, holding an Extra-class license with call sign KA3RCS, and an FCC General Radiotelephone Operator license. He enjoyed hiking, mountain views, geocaching, and loved his Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. His dream was to move to Arizona.
He is survived by his mother, Ellen Arnwine, sister Julia Majury and her husband Kyle, of Elliottsburg, PA, along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangements will be at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd, Lebanon. To share on line condolences please visit www.porterfieldscheidfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 2, 2019