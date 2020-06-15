Karl H. PetersLebanon - Karl H. Peters, 87, of Lebanon passed away peacefully at the Lebanon Valley Home on Friday, June 12, 2020. He was the husband of the late Marian J. Peters.Born on July 15, 1932, in Lebanon, he was a son of the late Victor O. and Lillian (Hepler) Peters. Karl was a 1950 graduate of Hershey Industrial School. He met his wife of nearly 66 years, Marian J. Baum, when they were 6 years old growing up as neighbors in the Pershing Ave./ Locust St. area of Lebanon. Karl served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Jonestown. He retired from Bethlehem Steel Corp., Lebanon, and Herr & Sacco, Inc., Landisville, where he was a sheet metal worker. He loved to travel, read, was a craftsman and enjoyed telling the history of Hershey.He is survived by children Carolyn of Orlando, FL, Michael of Colorado Springs, CO, Jane wife of Spence Poole of Louisville, KY, and Susan wife of David Leone of Baltimore, MD, as well as three grandchildren: Isaac & William Poole and Emily Leone. Preceding him in death were his brothers William, Victor, & Robert Peters, and sister Floradell Snavely.Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.The family would prefer, in lieu of flowers, donations be given to St. John's United Church of Christ Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 688, Jonestown, PA 17038.