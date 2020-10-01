1/1
Karl Paul Adey
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karl Paul Adey

Karl Paul Adey, 70, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020. He was a devoted husband to Karen Adey, with whom he spent 42 years of love and loyalty, and a loving father to his three children.

Karl was born in Hershey on August 14, 1950, the first child of Jeanette (Houser) Adey and the late Paul K. Adey. Karl graduated from Annville-Cleona High School in 1968 and obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Agricultural Mechanization from Pennsylvania State University in 1972. He enjoyed a long and successful career in the IT industry and spent the last few decades as an IT consultant in the financial industry.

He was known for his intense love of family, compassionate spirit, and lively sense of humor. He was devoted to his mother, Jeanette, with whom he shared a special bond.

He will be remembered as an incredible husband, father, son and brother, dearly missed by his family. In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his children, Karl Adey and his partner Kelly Maile, Kristine and her husband Daniel Christian, and Janeane Corallo. He is also survived by his four grandchildren as well as his siblings, Thomas Adey, Karen Garrison, Sandy Sudbury, David Adey and their families.

Private services were held by the family.

Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. was in charge of the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
KREAMER FUNERAL HOME
618 E Main St
Annville, PA 17003-1513
(717) 867-4811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved