Karl Paul Adey



Karl Paul Adey, 70, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020. He was a devoted husband to Karen Adey, with whom he spent 42 years of love and loyalty, and a loving father to his three children.



Karl was born in Hershey on August 14, 1950, the first child of Jeanette (Houser) Adey and the late Paul K. Adey. Karl graduated from Annville-Cleona High School in 1968 and obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Agricultural Mechanization from Pennsylvania State University in 1972. He enjoyed a long and successful career in the IT industry and spent the last few decades as an IT consultant in the financial industry.



He was known for his intense love of family, compassionate spirit, and lively sense of humor. He was devoted to his mother, Jeanette, with whom he shared a special bond.



He will be remembered as an incredible husband, father, son and brother, dearly missed by his family. In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his children, Karl Adey and his partner Kelly Maile, Kristine and her husband Daniel Christian, and Janeane Corallo. He is also survived by his four grandchildren as well as his siblings, Thomas Adey, Karen Garrison, Sandy Sudbury, David Adey and their families.



Private services were held by the family.



Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. was in charge of the arrangements.









