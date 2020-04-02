|
Katherine Anne Harris
Myerstown - Katherine Anne Harris, 72, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at her residence.
She was the wife of Edward Allan Harris, who died in 2011.
Born in Columbia, SC on March 11, 1948, Katherine was the daughter of the late Persell and Francis (Edwards) Rogers.
She was a 1966 graduate of Mullins High School, Mullins, SC, and a graduate of Reading Nursing School. Katherine was employed as a visiting nurse for many places. She was also employed at Wernersville State Hospital as an LPN. Katherine was a member of Belin Memorial United Methodist Church, Murrells Inlet, SC. She attended GT Church, Reading, and was involved with the Widows Group. Katherine enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by a son, Edward A. "Ted" Harris, Jr., of Myerstown; grandchildren, Keith, Mason, and Jacob Harris; sister, Fran Drew, of Florence, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Charlie Harris.
Services and inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Autism Society of America, 6110 Executive Blvd., Suite 305, Rockville, MD 20852.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020