|
|
Katherine M. "Kaity" Leisure
Hershey - Katherine M. "Kaity" Leisure, 33, passed away Wednesday, September 18th 2019 at the Hershey Medical Center following a 6 year battle with Ewing's Sarcoma. Kaity was born April 28, 1986 in Hershey.
Kaity is survived by her daughter Aea Moreira of Hershey, father, Randall H. (Anne M.) Leisure of Annville; mother, Katherine Murray-Leisure of Plymouth, MA; brother, Zachary (Tara Chatterjee) Leisure of Highland Park, NJ; Step-brother Gene (Ann Hirsch) McHugh of Los Angeles, CA; grandmothers, Shirley Leisure of Mechanicsburg and "Bobby" Murray of Wellesley, MA and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Kaity graduated from Annville-Cleona High School as its valedictorian. She went to New York University and graduated with a BS in economics. Kaity spent many years as a serious dance student and went on to a number of entrepreneurial activities, including owning a yoga studio, a business as a personal style consultant and was turning her attention to various real estate ventures. Kaity was a very spiritual person who was dedicated to her yoga and meditation practice. She also participated in several mission trips to Nicaragua through Bridges to Community, an international service organization.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11 am in the Derry Presbyterian Church, 248 East Derry Rd., Hershey. The family will receive guests following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridges to Community at www.bridgestocommunity.org .
Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., of Hershey handled the cremation arrangements.
Send condolences via the online guest book at www.hooverfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 23, 2019