Kathleen I. Orehek
Palmyra - Kathleen I. Orehek, 85, went home to her heavenly Father on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Born October 19, 1934 in Hershey, she devoted her life to God and her family. She was the most caring, loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
She retired with 30 years of service to the Hershey Company and was a longtime member of the Palmyra Grace Brethren Church. She loved to camp, snowmobile, boat, and most of all spend time with her family.
Surviving are her husband, of 65 years, Glenn L.; sons Glenn D. and Kevin (Lori); grandchildren Dustin Orehek, Shannon Orehek and Sara Koons (Karl); great grandchildren Eli and Mia; brother Jerry Kelley; sister Romaine Ulrich; and sister-in-law Bonita Frey.
Private service with interment in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Palmyra Grace Church, 799 Airport Road, Palmyra, PA 17078 or Grane Hospice, 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Suite 205, Camp Hill, PA 17011 or the Alzheimer's Association
, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
