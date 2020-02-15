|
Kathleen K. Hack
Hummelstown - Kathleen K. Hack, 93, formerly of Hummelstown passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Born July 30, 1926 in Union Deposit, she was a daughter of the late Archibald and Mary (Linebaugh) Kiscaddin, the widow of Robert R. Hack since January 2002, and also preceded in death by great granddaughter Kaitlyn Briar, sister Margaret McCann, and brother Kenneth Hahn.
She retired from Hershey Chocolate Company and was a member of Union Deposit United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her daughter Barbara, wife of David Keller of Hershey; sister Grace Firmstone of Philadelphia; grandsons Richard Briar (companion Lesley) and Michael Briar; step grandchildren Deb, wife of Cory Weaver, David Keller, Tony, husband of Stacey Pitts; great granddaughters Ashleigh, Rylee, and Braelyn Briar; and step great grandsons Alec and Gavin Keller and Mason and Gabe Pitts.
A funeral service will be held 12:00 Noon Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at her church, 34 West Main Street, Hershey preceded by a viewing from 11:00 AM. Private interment in Hershey Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Residential Hospice, 100 Sterling Parkway #110, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 or Penn State Children's Hospital, Memory of Kaitlyn Briar, PO Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020