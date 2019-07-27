Services
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen M. White


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen M. White Obituary
Kathleen M. White

Lebanon - Kathleen M. White, 78, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Spang Crest Manor. She was the wife of Carl E. White, Jr.

Born in Reading on December 14, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Ralph S. and Mary M Witman Whitehead. She had worked as a seamstress at her family business, C.E. White Enterprise, Lebanon. She enjoyed cooking, baking, bowling and going to the Hollywood Casino.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter Victoria L. wife of Todd Rodkey of Lebanon; son Douglas C. and his wife Tawnjah White of Jonestown; brothers Richard Witman of Venice, FL, James Whitehead of Lititz and Terrence Whitehead of Lebanon; sister Mary Ellen Gibble of Lebanon; grandchildren Nathan (Ashley) Rodkey, Kristin (David) English and Travis (Stacey)White; great grandchildren Lillian and Karliann English and Adeline and Matthew White.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now