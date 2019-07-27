|
Kathleen M. White
Lebanon - Kathleen M. White, 78, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Spang Crest Manor. She was the wife of Carl E. White, Jr.
Born in Reading on December 14, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Ralph S. and Mary M Witman Whitehead. She had worked as a seamstress at her family business, C.E. White Enterprise, Lebanon. She enjoyed cooking, baking, bowling and going to the Hollywood Casino.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter Victoria L. wife of Todd Rodkey of Lebanon; son Douglas C. and his wife Tawnjah White of Jonestown; brothers Richard Witman of Venice, FL, James Whitehead of Lititz and Terrence Whitehead of Lebanon; sister Mary Ellen Gibble of Lebanon; grandchildren Nathan (Ashley) Rodkey, Kristin (David) English and Travis (Stacey)White; great grandchildren Lillian and Karliann English and Adeline and Matthew White.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 27, 2019