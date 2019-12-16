|
Kathleen S. Kline
Palmyra - Kathleen S. Kline, 66, of Palmyra passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019.
Born December 31, 1952 in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Melvyn R. and Anna I. Kurtz Bowman.
Surviving are her husband John R. Kline; son Christopher Zserai (Laynie Overby); granddaughter Emily Zserai; step sons Mark Kline (Wendy Oberholtzer) and Brad Kline (Holly Kline); and step grandchildren Gavin, Olivia, and Sophia Kline.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019