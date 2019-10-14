|
Kathryn D. "Kate" Klingler
Lebanon - Kathryn D. "Kate" Klingler, 86, of Lebanon, died on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was born on Friday, April 7, 1933 to the late Claude Reed and Anna Reed nee Hartline in Reading. She enjoyed crafts, going to the casino, baking, traveling with her husband and UNC basketball. Surviving are husband John S. Klingler, Jr.; children Kathy spouse of Michael Houser, Brian spouse of Cindy Klingler; grandchildren Kristen spouse of Daniel Fields, Jonathan spouse of Jessica Houser; great grandchildren Garrett Houser, Brodrick Houser, Brayden Hughes; sister Betty Kessler. She was preceded in death by brother William Reed; sister Doris Whitman. Viewing will be on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019