Kathryn E. Bomberger
Lebanon - Kathryn E. Bomberger, 72, of Lebanon passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the wife of Sven B. Bomberger of Lebanon, and they just celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary on December 19th.
Born in Lehighton on February 17, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Elnor (Steigerwalt) Kulikosky. Kathryn graduated from Central Cambria High School with the Class of 1965; she then earned her teaching degree from Mansfield College and graduated in 1969. She taught Home Economics for Northern Lebanon High School, served on the school board, served on the Lebanon Area fair board and was a 4-H leader. Kathryn was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Fredericksburg. She was very active in the church and was the main director of the Vacation Bible School. She enjoyed cooking, baking, knitting, cross stitching, making afghans and prayer shawls. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons David A. Bomberger and his wife Holly and James A. Bomberger and his wife Brooke, all of Jonestown; daughter Leah A. wife of Jason Shunk of Fredericksburg; grandchildren Courtney, Brandon, Bryce, Tyler, Campbell, Luke and Olivia; brother Michael Kulikauskas of Carlisle; and sisters Tamara Loeb of Elizabethtown and Frances Lindsey of Lebanon.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 11:00 AM from the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, 5 Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. Interment will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Fredericksburg. A viewing will be held Tuesday evening from 6:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Kathryn may be made to her church at P.O. Box 173, Fredericksburg, PA 17026.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020