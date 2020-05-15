Services
Kathryn E. Plasterer

Kathryn E. Plasterer Obituary
Kathryn E. Plasterer

Myerstown, PA - Kathryn Clemens Plasterer, 98, daughter of the late Raymond and Bertha Emrich Clemens passed away on Friday May 15, 2020 in StoneRidge Towne Centre. She is survived by the following: son: Martin husband of Ann Barondick; daughter: Gail Plasterer McMinn; grandchildren: Raymond Barondick and Kim McMinn wife of Jack Flood. She was preceded in death by a brother Arthur. Funeral will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 15 to May 16, 2020
