Kathryn E. Plasterer
Myerstown, PA - Kathryn Clemens Plasterer, 98, daughter of the late Raymond and Bertha Emrich Clemens passed away on Friday May 15, 2020 in StoneRidge Towne Centre. She is survived by the following: son: Martin husband of Ann Barondick; daughter: Gail Plasterer McMinn; grandchildren: Raymond Barondick and Kim McMinn wife of Jack Flood. She was preceded in death by a brother Arthur. Funeral will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 15 to May 16, 2020