Katie Ester Long
Jonestown - Katie Ester Long, resident of Jonestown area, passed away August 14, 2019 at home. Katie was born October 27, 1948 in Lebanon PA, a daughter of the late Richard L Doster and Ruth Mae Doster.
Katie Worked at Steffy Shoe Factory for 20 years, Hershey Medical Center for 10 years and Laudermilch Meats for 15 years as a baker until she retired in 2013. She was a member of Mountville U.M. Church.
Katie loved the beach, taking long road trips, camping, crafting and spending time with family. She found value in making memories with her children and grandchildren. Katie was a caring, selfless woman that would do anything for anyone. Her smile and contagious laughter would light up a room.
She is survived by her two daughters, Lori Turnbaugh and Christina Unangst; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Lebanon County Human Society at 150 N. Ramona Rd, Myerstown, PA 17067.
Memorial Services will be held at Mountville U.M. Church at 303 Mountville Drive, Lebanon, PA 17046 on August 24th at 1:00 pm.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 16, 2019