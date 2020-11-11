1/1
Katie Moyer Martin
Katie Moyer Martin

Annville - Katie (Moyer) Martin, 92, of Annville, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in the M.S. Hershey Medical Center. She was born Tuesday, April 17, 1928 in Bellegrove to the late David and Myra (Heisey) Moyer. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years, William R. Martin, on Tuesday, July 21, 2009.

She was a faithful and long-standing member of Palmyra Grace Church. She was a member of the Chocolate Workers Union, Local 464 and retired from the wrapping department of Hershey Foods Corporation after 34 years of service. Most of all, she was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by a son, Larry E. Martin of Annville; a daughter, Patricia (Martin) McPoyle and husband Frederick of Harrisburg; two grandchildren, Matthew J. Bruce and wife Jennifer of Media, and Amie (Bruce) Reichelderfer and husband Brian of Palmyra; five great-grandchildren, Sara Reichelderfer, Annabel Bruce, Connor Bruce, Colin Reichelderfer and Brigit Bruce; and a sister, Ethel Houtz of Lawrenceville, GA. She was predeceased by five brothers, John Moyer, LeRoy Moyer, Henry Moyer, David Moyer and Harry Moyer; four sisters, Lizzie (Moyer) Buck, Ruth (Moyer) Showalter, Minnie (Moyer) Speck and Naomi Moyer.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 14th at 11 AM in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 West Pine Street, Palmyra has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or Palmyra Grace Church, 799 Airport Road, Palmyra, PA 17078. The family respectfully requests no flowers. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.finkenbinderfamily.com




Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Grand View Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
25 W Pine St
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-9211
