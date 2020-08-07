Kay F. Brandt
Lebanon - Kay F. Brandt, 77, of Lebanon, died on Friday, August 7, 2020. Kay was born on October 1, 1942 in Jonestown, PA. She was the first of three daughters born to the late John W. and Mildred Wolfe Spotts. Kay was a 1960 graduate of Annville- Cleona High School. She was employed as a nursing assistant for nearly 35 years having worked at both Cedar Haven from 1967 until 1971, then at the VA Medical Center from 1979 until 2010. At one point she and a recreation therapist put together a monthly gazette for the patients on her unit. She loved doing this very much as she enjoyed writing. Following her retirement from the VA she was employed by an agency doing one on one with patients for about a year and a half. Kay was a member of St. Jacob's Kimmerlings Church where at one point she sang in the choir. Kay had volunteered for Compeer for a while and then started to volunteer at the VA Medical Center which she did for several years. Kay enjoyed music, especially country and gospel music. She also attended many concerts featuring the Lebanon Community Concert Band. Kay enjoyed reading, especially Amish fiction. Kay was also a high school basketball fan for about 30 years. Kay is survived by children Cynthia Young, wife of Jerry Heineman of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Karen wife of Daryl Romberger of Grantville, Lori Horst of Myerstown, Kristi Brandt of Middletown, Beth Fitzwater of Stafford, VA; grandchildren Michelle Heineman, David Heineman, Ashley Romberger Culton, Shawn Romberger, Danielle Horst, Cody Horst, Emily Hatcher, Mary Toungett, Erin Hoffman; sister Sandra Goodman. Kay was preceded in death by a sister Carol Koons Bailey of Palmyra; nephew Chris Goodman. Viewing will be on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067. Due to the 25 person restriction in the funeral home, please view the streamed service at https://www.facebook.com/ChristmansFuneralHomeInc
