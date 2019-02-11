Services
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory - Jonestown
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Lebanon - Keith A. "Bubba" Strubhar, 57, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Lebanon on October 6, 1961, he was the son of Betty L. Fulmer Strubhar of Lebanon and the late George H. Strubhar, Sr. Keith worked at Eagle Graphics as a material handler. He was an avid NASCAR fan. He enjoyed cooking and was known for his delicious grilled chicken. Keith was a devoted son and selflessly cared for his mother. He asked to be remembered as a happy go lucky man.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brothers Raymond R. and his wife Lisa Strubhar of Camp Hill and Randy R. and his wife Toni Strubhar of Lebanon and sister Nancy S. wife of Dave Pickett of Bethel. He loved his five nieces and three nephews, as if they were his own, along with several great nieces and nephews as well.

He was preceded in death by his brother George H. Strubhar, Jr.

A memorial service will be held for Keith on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. There will be no viewing, but a visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 11, 2019
