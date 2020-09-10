1/1
{ "" }
Venice, FL - Keith Checket, 55, of Venice, Florida, passed away on Saturday September 5.

He was born on December 24, 1964, in Lebanon, to Gwen A. Checket (nee Achenbach) and the late James W. Checket.

He was a graduate of Lebanon High School. He was a long-time employee of North American Products and Always Bagels, both in Lebanon, and most recently OctexGroup, Sarasota, FL.

Keith was a long-time avid sports fan, especially of the Philadelphia Eagles and 76ers, the US Open, and NASCAR.

He had a life-long love of music and was self-taught on the guitar.

In addition to his mother, Keith is survived by his son Alex Checket of Annville; sister Kathy and husband Randal Price of Port Charlotte FL; brother Chris of Casselberry FL; and nieces and nephews.

Services will be private.




Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
