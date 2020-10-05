1/
Kelly J. Miller
Kelly J. Miller

Lebanon - Kelly J. Miller, 58 of Lebanon passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital. Born on June 6, 1962 in Lima, OH, she was the daughter of the late Richard A., Sr. and Arlene Glant Miller. Kelly was a Registered Nurse having worked at Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon and Hershey Medical Center. She was a Joyce Meyer fan, loved the outdoors, gardening, hiking and dogs. Kelly is survived by her brother, Richard A., Jr. husband of Donna Miller of Lebanon; niece, Rebecca, wife of Matthew Irizarry of Tennessee; nephew, Andrew Miller of Lebanon and her aunt, Kitty wife of Robert Fry of Lancaster. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Kelly's Funeral Service on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 6PM from the Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 890 Isabel Drive, Lebanon, PA.




Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd.
890 Isabel Drive
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-4634
