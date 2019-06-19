Services
Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-7034
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA
View Map
Monticello, NY - Kelly Jo Highfield, 55, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019.

Born May 16, 1964 in Hershey, she was the daughter of Carl R. Umberger of Palmyra and the late Margaret A. "Peg" (Kreiser) Umberger.

She was a U.S. Army veteran and enjoyed casinos, shopping, traveling, and watching baseball games.

In addition to her father, she is survived by husband John R. Highfield; daughter Nicole M., wife of Lu Rodriguez of Lebanon; son Derek J. Fisher of Florida; grandchildren Gianna, Sofia, and Maya.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Friday, June 21, 2019 at Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra, preceded by a visitation from 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033.

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 19, 2019
