Services
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Heisey's Diner
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Felker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth A. Felker


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth A. Felker Obituary
Kenneth A. Felker

Lebanon - Kenneth A. Felker, 56, of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.

Born in Lebanon on December 18, 1962, he was the son of the late Kenneth A. Felker and the late Louise Remlinger Swisher. Ken worked for his step-father, John R. Swisher, at Swisher's Cleaning Co., Lebanon. He loved talking and sharing stories with everyone, but most of all, he enjoyed spending his time with his family.

In addition to his step-father, he is survived by his sisters Jodi L. Swisher of Jonestown and Debra A. Radina of Saginaw, MI; nieces and nephews, Ryan John Radina, Sean Michael Radina, Kierra Alexis Swisher, Alex Nicole Radina and Kyler Jonathan Swisher.

A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Heisey's Diner.

Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.