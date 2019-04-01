|
Kenneth A. Felker
Lebanon - Kenneth A. Felker, 56, of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.
Born in Lebanon on December 18, 1962, he was the son of the late Kenneth A. Felker and the late Louise Remlinger Swisher. Ken worked for his step-father, John R. Swisher, at Swisher's Cleaning Co., Lebanon. He loved talking and sharing stories with everyone, but most of all, he enjoyed spending his time with his family.
In addition to his step-father, he is survived by his sisters Jodi L. Swisher of Jonestown and Debra A. Radina of Saginaw, MI; nieces and nephews, Ryan John Radina, Sean Michael Radina, Kierra Alexis Swisher, Alex Nicole Radina and Kyler Jonathan Swisher.
A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Heisey's Diner.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 1, 2019