Kenneth A. Pushnik
Kenneth A. Pushnik

Lebanon - Kenneth A. Pushnik, 68, of Lebanon, died Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center.

Born in Wilkinsburg, PA on May 26, 1952, he was the son of the late Ruth (Kreider) Payne and the late Andrew Pushnik. Ken was a Vietnam Veteran of the US Army. He received his Bachelor of Science from Bryant College in Smithfield, RI. He was a Supervisor at R&K Subs, as well as a General Manager of Courtyard Marriot and a Controller at Hershey Country Club. Ken was a member of Faith Baptist Church. He enjoyed traveling, and was a member of Disabled American Veterans and the Annville VFW.

Surviving is an Aunt Harriet F. wife of Neil W. Rhine of Lebanon, and several cousins. He was preceded in death by three uncles and one aunt.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 29th at 10:45 a.m. at Grand View Memorial Park. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003, followed by a procession to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ken's church, 220 S 22nd street, Lebanon, PA 17042.






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
July 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer Funeral Home
