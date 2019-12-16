|
|
Kenneth C. "Ken" George
Lebanon - Kenneth C. "Ken" George, 71, of Lebanon, died on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Cedar Haven. He was born on Monday, September 13, 1948 to the late Geary George and Mary George nee Webbert in Lebanon. Ken was a media member of the Jimmy Sweigert Ministries and enjoyed collecting model trains. Surviving are wife Marjorie E. George nee Wilkerson; son Michael T. spouse of Sarah George; grandchildren Brianna George, Joanna Horst; brothers Clayton spouse of Eileen George, Larry spouse of Sue George, Ronald George; sister Betty spouse of Lynn Ebersole; several nieces and nephews; mother-in-law Clara Walter. He was preceded in death by sister Lucille George. Viewing will be on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville, following the service. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019