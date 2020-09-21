Kenneth E. Ditzler
Lebanon - Kenneth Earl Ditzler, 75, of Lebanon died Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary (Imhof). Born on March 27, 1945, he was the son of the late Earl and Mildred Ditzler of Cleona.
In addition to Mary, Ken is survived by his four children: Christen Ditzler (Robyn) of Williamsport, Carolyn Sensenig (Scott) of Akron, John Ditzler (Stacey) of Annville, and Samuel Ditzler of Royersford. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Grace, Anne, Gavin, and John Jackson.
Ken was 1963 graduate of Annville-Cleona High School. He earned an Associates Degree in Drafting from Penn State University. He was employed at the Bethlehem Steel Corporation and later the Hershey Company where he specialized in computer-aided design.
Ken was an accomplished baseball and trumpet player. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, wildlife viewing, photography, tennis, golf, woodworking, and traveling. Ken particularly enjoyed the company of his loyal German Short-haired Pointer, Maggie.
A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 6-8 PM at the Kreamer Funeral Home, 618 East Main Street, in Annville. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
or to the charity of your choice
. The family would like to especially thank the nurses and staff at Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital and Heartland Hospice.