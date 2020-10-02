Kenneth E. Enders



Cornwall - Kenneth E. Enders, 96, of Cornwall Manor and formerly of Jonestown, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the home. He was the husband of the late Edna R. Bender Enders.



Born in Halifax on August 27, 1924, he was the son of the late Mason and Sarah Shoop Enders. Ken retired from Quaker Alloy where he had worked in the pattern shop. He was a member of Cornwall United Methodist Church. Ken enjoyed walking, gardening, tinkering, his church, and especially spending time with his family.



He is survived by his daughters, Marilyn E. wife of Terry Cox of Glen Rock, Beverly J. wife of Lee Fager of Hamburg, Kathy L. Hardy of Clinton, UT, Karen M. wife of Jeffrey Rhine of Jonestown and Patricia F. Enders wife of Helmut Gerlach of Lake Zurich, IL; brothers Clark of Halifax and Roy of Colorado Springs, CO; sisters Faye Adams of Delmatia and Darlean Skadden of IN, ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren, and one on the way.



He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Beth Cox, brothers Forrest, Lee and Todd Enders and his sister Iola Bechtel.



A viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private family service. Interment will be at Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Jonestown.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cornwall Manor Benevolent Care Fund, P.O. Box 125, Cornwall, PA 17016.













