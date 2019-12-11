|
|
Kenneth E. Leffler, Sr.
Palmyra - Kenneth E. Leffler, Sr., 89, of Londonderry Village passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Born October 18, 1930 in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Paul and Deborah (King) Leffler and preceded by his first wife Betty Susan (Hertzler) Leffler, son William Paul Leffler, two brothers and a sister.
Retired from Hauck Manufacturing, Cleona, he was a graduate of Myerstown High School, member of Spring Creek Church of the Brethren, Hershey, Palmyra Sportsmen's Association and Weavertown Field and Stream.
Surviving are his wife of 9 years Frances J. (Risser) Leffler; son Kenneth, Jr., husband of Sharon Leffler; daughter Alicia, wife of Boniface Duffy; grandchildren Desiree, Tiffany, Brian and Shawn; and great grandchildren Brianna, Alexia, Elijah and Ethan.
A memorial service will be held 6:00 PM Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the DiMatteo Worship Center of Londonderry Village, 1200 Grubb Road, Palmyra preceded by a visitation from 5:00 PM. Interment will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Myerstown at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Spring Creek Church of the Brethren, 335 East Areba Avenue, Hershey, PA 17033.
Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019