Reverend Kenneth Elton Buckwalter
Palmyra - The Reverend Kenneth Elton Buckwalter was born March 12, 1924, in Chester County. He was the son of Elton Clyde and Mildred Buckwalter. He is predeceased by his loving wife Marjorie (Richards) Buckwalter.
Kenneth was a WWII Army veteran who then earned his B.S. at Temple in education and Sacred Theology. He was a pastor for United Methodist Churches for 41 years eventually retiring from the Gravel Hill United Methodist Church. He was also very active in his community.
He was a 33 degree Mason and a member of the Rotary for over 40 years. He was also the former Chaplain for Palmyra Fire Company,
He is survived by his daughters: Ruth Wagner and husband Paul, and Joan Craver and husband Michael; grandchildren, Katie and Alex Wagner, and Ted Craver; and a brother, Nelson Buckwalter. He is predeceased by a brother, Raymond Buckwalter and a sister, Betty Hahn.
Dahlias were one of his greatest passions, he enjoyed growing, tending to, sharing, hybridizing, and showing them. He was also an avid fly fisher who tied his own flies.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11AM at the Gravel Hill United Methodist Church, 131 Gravel Hill Rd, Palmyra, PA 17078 with Reverend Doug Smith officiating. A time of viewing will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 6-8PM at the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078 and also on Tuesday from 10AM until the time of the service. Burial will follow after the funeral on Tuesday at Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in his memory to the Gravel Hill United Methodist Church, 131 Gravel Hill Rd., Palmyra, PA 17078. Full obituary can be viewed and memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019