Kenneth J. "Whitey" NelsonMyerstown - Kenneth J. (Whitey) Nelson, 84, of Myerstown, went home to be with his Savior Saturday, November 7, 2020.He was the husband of Patricia A. (Shutter) Nelson.Born in Myerstown, PA on January 3, 1936, he was a son of the late Harold and Eleanor (Weidman) Nelson and grandson of the late Frank and Margie (Dissinger) Weidman.He was employed by Quaker Alloy, Myerstown, for 33 years as a truck driver, retiring in 1987. He also worked for PJ Valves, Myerstown, for 10 years and Security at StoneRidge Poplar Run, Myerstown.He attended Elco Bible Church.Kenneth is survived by daughters, Jacquelyn, wife of Richard Shanaman, Crystal Nelson, Sheila, wife of Roy Martin, and Marcia wife of Stephen Hermansky; sons, Rock Nelson, husband of Bonnie and Scott Nelson, husband of Linda; stepdaughters, Jody, wife of James Fox, and Terri, wife of Rob Miller; grandchildren, Shane Mock, Anthony (Laura) Sheetz, Eric (April) Mock, Zack (Jackie) Nelson, Ashley (Brad) Hess, Richard (Natalie) Shanaman IV, Laura Fisher, Rebekah (Phillip) Wolfe, Leah Nelson, Julia Nelson, Cole Nelson, and Wyatt Hermansky; step grandchildren, Jamie Arehart and Adam Koch; great grandchildren, Elliot Mock, Naomi Perez, Roman Mock, Noah Sheetz, Sloan Mock, Emmeline Wolfe, Asher Nelson, and Lochlan Wolfe; sisters, Janice Wise, Linda (Robert) Trovinger, Priscilla Miller, Marjorie Deck, Anna (Dale) Lutz, and Lisa Nelson; brothers, William (Jean) Nelson, Dennis (Janet) Nelson, Ricky Nelson companion of Beth; sister-in-law Arlene Nelson; brother-in-law Glenn (Mabel) Umberger; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by a daughter, Candy Nelson; stepson, Chuck Arehart; sisters Patricia Umberger, Jennifer Nelson, and Kareen Vracarich; brothers Harold Nelson, Fred Nelson, and Dale Nelson; sisters-in-law, Cheryl Nelson and JoAnn Nelson; brothers-in-law, Carl Wise, Ernie Miller, Stanley Deck and Nick Vracarich; aunts and uncles that were like his siblings, Reta Benfer, Pauline Daub, Frank, Sted, Butch and Lloyd Weidman.Viewing will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 from 3-4 p.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067. Please maintain social distancing guidelines. Final services are private at the convenience of the family.Memorial contributions may be made to Cornwall Cemetery, payable to WellsFargo Bank, P.O. Box 7558, Philadelphia, PA 19101. Attn: Alex Murray/au43289, Acct #1519190099.