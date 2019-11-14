|
|
Kenneth L. Hackman
Denver - Kenneth L. Hackman, 74, of Denver, passed away at home on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
He was the husband of Margaret A. "Peggy" Hess Hackman. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Lester and Helen Gilbert Hackman.
Kenneth had owned and operated Hackman's Truck Repair in Lititz for 27 years. He enjoyed repairing trucks and chainsaws and earlier in life enjoyed horseback riding.
Surviving besides his wife are two sons, Barry K. husband of Stacey Schott Hackman of Myerstown, and James H. Hackman of Newmanstown; two grandchildren, Samuel husband of Jackie Hackman and Chad Hackman; two great grandchildren, Colton and Lea Hackman; two step daughters, Nanette wife of Paul Strauss of Lititz, and Sherry Minnich of Birdsboro; two step sons, Randall husband of Marianne Smeltzer of Lancaster, and Paul Smeltzer of Saint Albans, WV; seven step grandchildren, two step great grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Farmer of Myerstown; and a brother Robert husband of Connie Hackman of Schoeneck.
At Mr. Hackman's request, services and interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home For Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019