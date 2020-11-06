1/1
Kenneth M. Plessinger Sr.
Kenneth M. Plessinger, Sr.

N. Londonderry Township - Kenneth M. Plessinger, Sr., 85, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

Born September 5, 1935 in Lewistown, he was a son of the late Jay W. and Gladys (Ciecerski) Plessinger and also preceded in death by a son Keith Plessinger.

Retired from Hershey Foods, he was a member of Community Bible Church, Palmyra.

Surviving are his wife of 64 years Ruth Ann (Hostetter) Plessinger; children Kenneth M., Jr., husband of Barbara Plessinger, Kevin G., husband of Jana Plessinger and Kathy L., wife of Dennis Hickernell; brothers John W. Plessinger, Jr. and Robert C. Plessinger; grandchildren Mary, Kenneth, III, Jessica, Alicia, Keith, Jr., Stephen, Heather and Nicholas; and numerous great grandchildren.

A funeral will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at his church, 1849 South Forge Road, Palmyra preceded by a viewing from 10:00 AM. Interment in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society, 150 North Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067 or Community Bible Church (Missions), 1849 South Forge Road, Palmyra, PA 17078.

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Viewing
10:00 AM
his church
NOV
10
Funeral
11:00 AM
his church
Funeral services provided by
Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-7034
