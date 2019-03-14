Services
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Moyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth N. Moyer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth N. Moyer Obituary
Kenneth N. Moyer

Womelsdorf - Kenneth N. Moyer, 78, of Womelsdorf, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. He was the husband of Ruth S. (Swope) Moyer, with whom he would have shared 32 years of marriage on April 16th.

Ken, a son of the late Richard S. and Anna P. (Stoudt) Moyer, was born in Bernville. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Andrea M., wife of Donald Edris, Mohrsville, and Erica M., wife of Andrew Longenecker, WV; a step son, Chris Houtz, husband of Lisa, Bethel; a brother, Herbert Moyer, husband of Carol, Fleetwood; a sister, Sylvia Scharff, Bernville; and four grandchildren, Sarah and Evan Edris, Audrey Longenecker, and Mackenzie Schnoke. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Albert and William Moyer.

He was a member of St. John's (Hain's) UCC, Wernersville.

He was an Army Veteran.

Ken was a graduate of Reading High School and a graduate of Albright College.

He retired from Boscov's, having worked at both the North Store and in York. He had previously worked as a banker in the Reading and Pottstown areas.

Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, Mar. 16th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 9:00 AM, until the time of services, Saturday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Salem Reformed Church Cemetery, Bethel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's (Hain's) UCC, 591 N. Church Rd., Wernersville, PA 19565 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now