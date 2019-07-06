|
Kenneth R. Beiler
Lebanon - Kenneth R. Beiler , 66 of Lebanon, passed away in WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He was born in Lebanon on May 14, 1953, a son of the late Simon and Verna Rosanna Saul Beiler. Kenneth was the husband of Linda D. Zimmerman Beiler to whom he married August 1995. Mr. Beiler was self-employed doing Small Engine Repairs. He was a member of the Triumph Antique Car Club. He attended Calvary Chapel, Lebanon. Surviving in addition to his wife are children: Chris Beiler of Lebanon; Melissa, wife of Steven Boyer, Myerstown; Rebecca, wife of David Yoon, Lebanon; Chad Beiler of Lebanon; seven grandchildren; brothers: Richard, husband of Dorothy Beiler, Myerstown; Michael Beiler of Reading; Niece and nephew; his puppy Jaxon. A memorial service will be held in Calvary Chapel, 740 Willow St, Lebanon, PA, 17046 on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1:00PM. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. The Rohland Funeral Home Inc. is handling the arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 6, 2019