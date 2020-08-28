Kenneth W. BlattJonestown - Kenneth Walmer Blatt, "the Broom Man," 89, of Jonestown, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was the husband of Hilda M. Lentz Blatt. Last December 31st, they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.Born in E. Hanover Twp. (Harpers) on July 22, 1931, he was the son of the late John W. and Florence M. Walmer Blatt. Ken entered the U.S. Army on October 8, 1952, and served for 22 months, including 16 months in Korea. He was a dairy and hog farmer for 36 years. He retired from farming in 1992 & took up broom making for a hobby which grew into a small business for 26 years. He also worked part time at the Jonestown Food Market for 9½ years.He enjoyed patriotic concerts, old hymns, nature's quiet, and making brooms. He was a member of Mt. Zion Road Church, where he had served on several committees.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Cheryl L. wife of Bruce Maulfair of Fredericksburg; sons Steven L. and his wife Jennifer Blatt of Jonestown and David K. and his wife Donna Blatt of Bellefonte; two granddaughters; ten grandsons; and eighteen great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his brother Jay D. Blatt.A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at the Mt. Zion Road Church. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment was held at the convenience of the family at Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Jonestown.Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the MZR Church Building Fund, 2087 Mt. Zion Rd., Lebanon, PA 17046.