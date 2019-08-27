Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Kenneth W. Poorman


1939 - 2019
Kenneth W. Poorman Obituary
Kenneth W. Poorman

Annville - Kenneth W. Poorman, 80, of Annville, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at his residence. He was the husband of Cheryl L. (Mattoli) Poorman of Annville. They celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary in February.

Born in Lebanon on April 16, 1939, he was the son of the late Harry William and Lillian (McMinn) Poorman. Kenneth graduated from North Lebanon High School with the class of 1957. He worked for Bethlehem Steel for 20 years. He served in the Marines. Kenneth enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Kenneth also enjoyed watching NASCAR and was a long-time fan of This Old House TV show.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his son Michael S. husband of Sharon Poorman of Palmyra; daughters Lori A. Poorman of Lebanon and Michelle M. Poorman and boyfriend, Gregory Artist Ore of Philadelphia; grandchildren Matthew Allwein, Thomas Allwein, Kelsey Poorman, Andrew Poorman, and Sarah Poorman; 10 great-grandchildren; sister Judith wife of Christian Wolfe of Annville. He was preceded in death by a brother Samuel Poorman.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 10:30 am at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with military honors. A funeral procession will form at 9:45 am at the Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory 618 E. Main St. Annville, PA 17003

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. In memory of Kenneth.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019
