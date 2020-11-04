Kenneth ZellersLebanon - Kenneth Zellers, 76, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, at the Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital. He was the husband of Kay (Croesus) Zellers. Earlier this year, they celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary.Born in Lebanon on January 16, 1944, he was the son of the late Elmer and Rose (Gaidos) Zellers. He graduated from Lebanon High School with the Class of 1961. For over 20 years, he was the owner/operator of KZ Appliance in downtown Lebanon. He enjoyed golfing, dirt bike racing, snowmobiling and deep-sea fishing. Ken especially enjoyed spending time with his family.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters Kelly-jean wife of Robert Horney, Jr. of Harrisburg, Keldeen wife of Dan Stambaugh of Paxtang, Kori wife of Rich Snyder of Berwyn, and Kimberly Zellers of Malvern; brothers Richard Zellers of Lebanon and Barry Zellers; sister Sharon Zellers Amato of Hummelstown; grandchildren Isaiah, Madeline and Nicholas Horney, Alexandra Stambaugh, Reagan, Jordan, Peter, Nathan and Emily Snyder, and Nigel Herr.Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will plan a service at a later date.