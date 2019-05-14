|
Kent W. Samuelson
Annville - Kent Wendell Samuelson, 70, of Annville, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at his home.
Born in Dunkirk, NY on June 8, 1948, he was the son of the late Gordon and Rose Mary Wendelius Samuelson. Kent had worked at Bomberger's Bologna, Kutztown Bologna, and then he retired from Royer's Flowers. He loved to play golf and taking trips with his companion Sandy Lemke.
He is survived by his son Lincoln D. and his wife Treva Samuelson of Annville; daughter Anissa wife of John Gunnells of Lebanon; companion Sandy Lemke of Jonestown; brother Craig and his wife Penelope Samuelson of Lebanon; sister Linda Honicker of Cato, NY; nieces Crystal Lewis and Benta Samuelson; nephews Eric Spence and Lee Samuelson; grandchildren Tarrah Troxel, Matthew Gunnells, Timothy Gunnells, Austin Samuelson & Connor Samuelson; great grandchildren Nolan Samuelson, Leah & Ryan Gunnells and Jackson & Ella Kreiser; and ex-wife Linda Powell.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 14, 2019