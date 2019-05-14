Services
Kreamer Funeral Home-Annville
618 E Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Resources
More Obituaries for Kent Samuelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kent W. Samuelson


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kent W. Samuelson Obituary
Kent W. Samuelson

Annville - Kent Wendell Samuelson, 70, of Annville, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at his home.

Born in Dunkirk, NY on June 8, 1948, he was the son of the late Gordon and Rose Mary Wendelius Samuelson. Kent had worked at Bomberger's Bologna, Kutztown Bologna, and then he retired from Royer's Flowers. He loved to play golf and taking trips with his companion Sandy Lemke.

He is survived by his son Lincoln D. and his wife Treva Samuelson of Annville; daughter Anissa wife of John Gunnells of Lebanon; companion Sandy Lemke of Jonestown; brother Craig and his wife Penelope Samuelson of Lebanon; sister Linda Honicker of Cato, NY; nieces Crystal Lewis and Benta Samuelson; nephews Eric Spence and Lee Samuelson; grandchildren Tarrah Troxel, Matthew Gunnells, Timothy Gunnells, Austin Samuelson & Connor Samuelson; great grandchildren Nolan Samuelson, Leah & Ryan Gunnells and Jackson & Ella Kreiser; and ex-wife Linda Powell.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now