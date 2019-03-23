|
Kermit E. Miller
Myerstown - Kermit E. Miller, 90, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Cedar Haven, Lebanon.
He was the husband of Arlene M. (Yiengst) Miller, to whom he was married 71 years on December 6, 2018.
Born in Mt. Aetna, PA on September 21, 1928, he was the son of the late Paul and Elsie (Berger) Miller.
A 1946 graduate of Myerstown High School, Kermit was a member of Myerstown UCC. He was employed as a milk delivery man for Wengert's Dairy, Lebanon. He also worked at Quaker Alloy, Myerstown, as an x-ray technician, and ELCO School District as a custodian. Kermit was a lifetime member of the Goodwill Fire Co., Myerstown, and a member of the Keystone Hook and Ladder Company No. 1, Myerstown. He enjoyed woodworking and going on trips.
In addition to his wife, Kermit is survived by daughters, Barbara, wife of Joe Allis, of Galeton, Dorothy, wife of Steve Noll, of Myerstown; sons, David, husband of Kathryn Miller, of Newmanstown, Dennis, husband of Laura Miller, of Yarmouth Port, MA, Russell, husband of Cindy Miller, of Myerstown; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sisters, June Rittle, of Myerstown, Nancy, wife of Michael Hentz, of Myerstown; brothers, Kenneth, husband of Sandy Miller, of Bringhurst, IN, Donald, husband of Arlene Miller, of Mt. Gretna; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Leona Haldeman.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown. Interment will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Myerstown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ., 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 23, 2019