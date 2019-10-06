|
Kermit Eugene "Gene" Stump
Bethel - Kermit Eugene "Gene" Stump, 91, of Bethel, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2019 at Stone Ridge Poplar Run.
Born February 24, 1928 in Bethel PA the son of Michael Garfield Stump and Mary Ebling Stump.
He graduated from HeginsTownship High School in Hegins PA.
In high school he enjoyed participating in athletics and playing tuba in the school band.
At 19 he earned his private pilot's license starting his lifelong passion of flying and the field of aviation.
On April 8, 1950 he married Betty Jane Snyder in Bethel PA.
He was drafted into the Army in 1952 and served in the 7th
Army Headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany.
After his honorable discharge from the Army he returned to Bethel, PA and began his career as the first insurance agent in the Bethel area. He built a successful business selling Nationwide Insurance for 38 years. He worked hard to assure that his clients understood their coverage and was a strong advocate to get his clients paid the money that he felt was owed to them.
He retired from his business in 1991 in order to care for his ill wife, Betty Stump who died in 1993.
He also served as the Administrator for Bethel Township for 27 years performing business services such as payroll, taxes, budgeting, etc.
He was a member of the Little Swatara Church of the Brethren where he served as Secretary of the Building Committee for the planning and construction the new church building.
On July 15, 1995 he married Mary Mindy Gogets of Meckville, PA and remained married to her until her death in December 2017.
During his lifetime his favorite past times were spent flying, having earned his IFR rating and a Multi-Engine rating; hunting and hiking in the great outdoors and enjoyment of music. After retirement he played tuba in the Lebanon Community Band.
He is survived by his daughter, Janet E. Nilsen and her husband, Richard Nilsen, of Arvada, Colorado
and a son, Dale M. Stump of Bethel PA, four grandchildren, Kirsten Johnson, wife of Seth Johnson, Sage Stump, husband of Kayci Stump, Regina Stump, Victoria Stump, and three great grandchildren, Heidi Johnson, Zoe Johnson and Finn Johnson; and a sister, Mary Tobash.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, Oct. 18th at Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, 31 Rehrersburg Rd., Bethel. A visitation will be held from 1-2:00 PM, Friday, at the church. Burial will be
in Merkey's Cemetery. Hill Funeral Home, Rehrersburg, is handling arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2019