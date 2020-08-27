Kerry Paul Musser
Shippensburg - Kerry Paul Musser, 50, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at his home, with his family by his side. He was born on September 30, 1969, in Little Kutztown, Berks Co., a son of Paul Z. and Norma (Seibel) Musser. Kerry married Sharon N. Hursh on June 6, 1992. Kerry worked as a farmer and an electrician throughout his life. He was a member of the Hickory Grove Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference.) In addition to his wife of twenty-eight years, Sharon, he is survived by six children, Carson Musser and wife Rosalie of Newville, Kendall Musser and wife JeAnna of Newburg, Christianne Weaver and husband Travis of Mt. Joy, Andrea Rissler and husband Matthew of Mt. Pleasant Mills, Kara Musser of Shippensburg, and Glorianna Musser of Shippensburg; two grandsons, Caleb and Owen Musser; four siblings, Kimberly Hurst and husband Philip of Seneca Falls, NY, Kristina Weaver and husband Frank of Narvon, Karen Zeiset and husband Anthony of Narvon, and Keith Musser and wife Rochelle of New Bloomfield; numerous nieces and nephews. His funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Hickory Grove Mennonite Church, 112 Kelso Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257. Officiating will be Bishop Lester M. Martin, Minister Elam Ray Martin, Minister Stanley Horst, and Minister Leon High. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing will be Tuesday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and again from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at the Musser residence, 815 Mud Level Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257. Kerry's family kindly requests the omission of flowers. The Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg, has been entrusted with his funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com
.