Kevin D. Clancy
Renovo, PA - Kevin D. Clancy, age 61 of Renovo, PA, passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, DE. He was born on April 15, 1959 in New York, NY, son of Robert N. Clancy and the late Catherine M. (Roche) Clancy.
Mr. Clancy graduated from Conestoga High School in Wayne, PA. He then honorably served in the US Navy. Mr. Clancy attended the University of Massachusetts in Boston where he received a degree in counseling. He was on staff at Lebanon Valley Youth for Christ where he ran the elementary school program for inner-city youth. Mr. Clancy owned and operated the American Chimney and Liners in Boston, MA. He enjoyed hiking, mountain biking, swimming in the ocean and all things outdoors. Mr. Clancy loved to preach, minister, and help all that he could. He adored working with kids and above all cherished time spent with his kids and grandkids who were the apples of his eyes.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Clancy was preceded in death by his brother, Richard "Rick" Clancy. In addition to his father, Mr. Clancy is survived by his sons: Jason P. Clancy and his wife Kelly of Harrisburg, PA, Daniel M. Clancy and his wife Lauren of Murrieta, CA, and Ben J. Clancy of Las Vegas, NV; his sister, Julie Stephens and her husband Sam of Lubbock, TX; and his grandkids: Cameron, Simon, Natalie, Violet, Emma and Hunter.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Chapel Lebanon, 740 Willow Street, Lebanon, PA, where friends may call beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow the services at the Calvary Cemetery, 235 Matsonford Road, Conshohocken, PA.
Due to the dangers associated with the spread of Covid 19, all attendees shall always wear a mask and maintain social distancing while attending any aspect of the funeral services.
Please visit Mr. Clancy's Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guest book at www.parsellfu neralhomes.com
.