Kevin E. Thomsen
Kevin E. Thomsen

Myerstown - Kevin E. Thomsen, 67, of Myerstown, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

Born in Jersey City, New Jersey on September 13, 1953, he was the son of the late Raymond E. and Annabel (Hollis) Thomsen.

He was a graduate of New Milford High School, N.J. and earned a Bachelor's of Science in Biology degree from Madison College.

Surviving are his sisters, Anna Marie Mahoney wife of Larry, Jeanne T. Fines wife of Danny and Alice G. Thomsen; nephew, David Fines; & niece, Kimberly Fines.

Services are private at the convenience of family.

Arrangements were entrusted to Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or stjude.org

GroseFH.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
