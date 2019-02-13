Services
Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
25 W Pine St
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-9211
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
DiMatteo Worship Center at Londonderry Village
1200 Grubb Road
Palmyra, PA
Kevin Wayne Frysinger Obituary
Kevin Wayne Frysinger

Reading - Kevin Wayne Frysinger, 47, of Reading, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Exeter Township on Friday, February 8, 2019. Born Saturday, June 12, 1971 in Harrisburg, he was the son of Roy Donald Frysinger and the late Doris J. (Fluke) Frysinger. He is survived by his father, Roy, of Palmyra; a brother, Todd M. Frysinger, of Pittsburgh; a nephew, Quinn M. Frysinger, of Pittsburgh, as well as Kevin's extended family and caring friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 2 PM in the DiMatteo Worship Center at Londonderry Village, 1200 Grubb Road, Palmyra, PA 17078 with Chaplain Mary Eller officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 PM until the time of the service on Friday. Private interment will take place at the convenience of the family in Hanoverdale Cemetery, Hummelstown. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 West Pine Street, Palmyra, PA 17078, 717-838-9211. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kevin's honor to the Good Samaritan Fund of Londonderry Village, 1200 Grubb Road, Palmyra, PA 17078. Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 13, 2019
