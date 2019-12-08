|
Kimberly D. "Pip" Powell
Palmyra - Kimberly D. "Pip" Powell, 63, of Palmyra, passed away on Saturday December 7, 2019 at Penn State Health MS Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of Stephen J. Saksek, with whom she celebrated 20 years in marriage.
Pip was born in Lebanon on March 1, 1956 to the late John and Kathleen (Tobias) Powell. She was a 1974 Annville Cleona High School graduate. She was a waitress and bartender at The Inn 422 and Hallman's Diner. She worked in catering. She was a member of LCBC Church. She enjoyed bowling, traveling, being with the girls for card club, baking, cooking, shopping, traveling to different theatres for shows, attending sporting events for her nephews, going out to eat, and spending as much time with her beloved family and her girls, Vada and Lucy.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her siblings, Kathi D. Page and her husband Charles of Annville, Kelli D. Powell and her husband Allan E. Farmer of Annville, Leslie J. Powell and his wife Beth of Cleona, and Korina D. Harter and her husband Christopher of Annville. She is also survived by her beloved nieces and nephews, Cody Page, Alysha Page, Peyton Powell, Rogan Harter, and Cael Harter.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 8PM from Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be private. There will be a viewing held from 6PM - 8 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Michael H. Wise II Foundation, PO Box 167 Myerstown, PA 17067.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019