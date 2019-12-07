|
|
Kitty Lou Firestine Wike
Lebanon - Kitty Lou Firestine Wike, Lebanon, passed away Thursday December 5, 2019. She was born March 1, 1937 in Lebanon, a daughter of the late Eva Stover Firestine and Samuel Firestine. Kitty Lou Firestine Wike was the wife of the late Frank C. Wike, Sr. Kitty graced this Earth for 82 beautiful years. She went home to Jesus on Thursday morning. She was loved by so many people. She had a heart of gold; a smile that could light up a room; and laughter that was contagious. Kitty loved to travel, roller coasters, bingo, car racing, Phillies and spending time with her family. Kitty is preceded in death by a daughter: Lisa M. Wike Young and a grandson: Michael S. Labe, 5 brothers and 4 sisters. Surviving is a son: Frank C. "Cork" Wike, Jr. husband to Denise Wike; Cindy Fertig wife to Michael Fertig, Lebanon; Debra Labe, wife to John Labe, Jonestown; Sue Sims, wife to Raymond Sims, Myerstown; Beth Schott, wife to Ted Schott, Jr., Baltimore, MD; 11 grandkids; 18 great-grandkids. Do not mourn her loss but let's celebrate her life or whatever. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11:00 am in River of Life Church, 825 N. 7th St., Lebanon, PA 17046 where a viewing will be held from 10:00 am to the time of service. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019